IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 745 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after buying an additional 652,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after buying an additional 645,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.50.

COST opened at $414.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $183.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $389.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $415.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

