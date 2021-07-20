IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Update

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the June 15th total of 107,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,274,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IGEN remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,453,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,340,138. IGEN Networks has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.

About IGEN Networks

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

