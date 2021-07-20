ICON Public (ICLR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect ICON Public to post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.49 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, analysts expect ICON Public to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ICON Public alerts:

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $216.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $168.76 and a 52-week high of $234.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America began coverage on ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.18.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.