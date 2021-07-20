iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Gap Down to $7.72

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $7.36. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 11,884 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLK. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,817,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 83,577 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

