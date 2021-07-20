iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.05% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 226.9% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 446.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $432,000.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $26.66.

