IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Up 3%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)’s stock price shot up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.78. 17,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,714,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IAG. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.59.

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 92,465 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $12,845,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 343,677 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 252,811 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

