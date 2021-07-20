Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €535.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €535.00 ($629.41) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €550.00 ($647.06) price target on Hypoport in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of ETR:HYQ opened at €457.00 ($537.65) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €441.80. Hypoport has a 12 month low of €384.50 ($452.35) and a 12 month high of €618.00 ($727.06). The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.25.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

