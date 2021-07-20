Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hycroft Mining is a US-based, gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada. The Hycroft mine features one of the largest gold/silver deposits in the world with a low-capital, low-cost process and a 34-year mine life. “

Shares of NASDAQ HYMC opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31. The firm has a market cap of $132.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35. Hycroft Mining has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hycroft Mining will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 106,200 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $293,112.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Stieber sold 12,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $47,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,310,117 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,289 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hycroft Mining by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 59,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 8,895.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hycroft Mining by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

