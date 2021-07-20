HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Position Lowered by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter worth $581,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 24.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,862 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 42.3% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 48,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 26.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 345,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 72,230 shares during the period. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

