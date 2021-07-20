Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.38 Million

Analysts expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to report sales of $211.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $213.40 million and the lowest is $208.04 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $217.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $871.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $862.78 million to $877.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $946.93 million, with estimates ranging from $931.75 million to $963.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.92. 1,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $61.99.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $97,460.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,717 shares of company stock worth $1,048,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 158,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

