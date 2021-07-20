HUNT (HUNT) Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last Week

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, HUNT has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One HUNT coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $25.36 million and approximately $10.47 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00046564 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012483 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.07 or 0.00753359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

