HTMLCOIN (HTML) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20,630.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $7.24 million and approximately $20,630.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000115 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

