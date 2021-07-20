HRT Financial LP Takes $995,000 Position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,777,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPHYU opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

