HRT Financial LP Takes $1.01 Million Position in Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at about $488,000.

OTCMKTS PRSRU opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.01. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

