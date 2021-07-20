HRT Financial LP Purchases New Shares in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,842,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,937,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000.

TMKRU stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.07.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

