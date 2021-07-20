HRT Financial LP Purchases New Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,191,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,406,000 after purchasing an additional 60,110 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 31,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 223,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,347,000 after purchasing an additional 67,633 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $186.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

