HRT Financial LP Makes New $988,000 Investment in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 99,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEACU. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000.

Shares of AEACU opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.05. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.98.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

