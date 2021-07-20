HRT Financial LP Makes New $973,000 Investment in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,776,000 after acquiring an additional 262,248 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Tenable by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after acquiring an additional 761,062 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Tenable by 2.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,143,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,744,000 after acquiring an additional 83,960 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in Tenable by 53.6% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,517,000 after buying an additional 560,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $100,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 22,800 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $902,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,073 shares in the company, valued at $10,805,498.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 274,578 shares of company stock worth $11,125,729. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.51 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.