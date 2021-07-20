HRT Financial LP Buys New Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,197,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,037,303,000 after purchasing an additional 454,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,452,764,000 after acquiring an additional 155,814 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,438,000 after acquiring an additional 39,370 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,006,000 after acquiring an additional 257,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,179,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.00.

NYSE TDY opened at $420.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $298.78 and a one year high of $457.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.56.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.