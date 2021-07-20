H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.93.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE:HR.UN opened at C$16.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.21. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.25 and a 12 month high of C$17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14. The firm has a market cap of C$4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 8.39.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.