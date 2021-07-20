HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Shares Down 0.9%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €91.80 ($108.00) and last traded at €92.60 ($108.94). 24,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €93.45 ($109.94).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBH shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is €90.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.20. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

