Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $4.07 million and $79,342.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00036407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00095490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00143495 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,758.07 or 1.00150562 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

