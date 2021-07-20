Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Plans Annual Dividend of $0.21 (OTCMKTS:HNHPF)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.206 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.
Hon Hai Precision Industry stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.00. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $9.40.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile
See Also: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.