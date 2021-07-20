Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $21.72 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.86.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

