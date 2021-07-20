Holocene Advisors LP Purchases 24,289 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 196.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 228,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,406,000 after buying an additional 94,920 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 617,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,519,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.15, for a total transaction of $140,468.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,714,616.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.54, for a total transaction of $6,012,423.26. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,309. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRSN opened at $228.55 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.08. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. increased their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

