Holocene Advisors LP Invests $6.75 Million in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,745,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,873 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 13.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,771,000 after buying an additional 1,042,233 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.4% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,435,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,221,000 after buying an additional 739,589 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 41.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,780,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,278,000 after buying an additional 808,689 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,106,000 after buying an additional 136,361 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. TheStreet raised TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.07.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $526,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,876 shares of company stock worth $4,892,683. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU opened at $112.77 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $116.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

