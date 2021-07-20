Holocene Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 411.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,773 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after buying an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 399,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

Shares of IEX opened at $222.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.20. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $162.60 and a twelve month high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

