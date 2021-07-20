Holocene Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,662 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 58.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,530 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,810,000 after acquiring an additional 37,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Flowserve by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,891,000 after acquiring an additional 219,254 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLS opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.26. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FLS shares. TheStreet cut Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

