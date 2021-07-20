Holocene Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Envestnet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Envestnet by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENV stock opened at $72.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.30. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.00.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

