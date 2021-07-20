Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 115,654 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 278.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,654 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,710.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

LEG stock opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

