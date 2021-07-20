Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Makes New $211,000 Investment in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $130,000.

HYACU stock remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

