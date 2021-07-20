Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Invests $727,000 in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,593 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 86.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,965,000 after buying an additional 3,244,093 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,596,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,063,000 after buying an additional 16,624 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 14.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,140,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,791,000 after purchasing an additional 143,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 179.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,722,000 after purchasing an additional 512,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NASDAQ WSFS traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $44.50. 2,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,387. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.68. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $62,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 1,935 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $101,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,234 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

