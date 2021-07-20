Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Invests $295,000 in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,028,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Uniti Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,925,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,794 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Uniti Group by 256.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,348,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,871,000 after purchasing an additional 969,628 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. lifted its position in Uniti Group by 806.1% during the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 815,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 725,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Uniti Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,287,000 after purchasing an additional 597,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

UNIT traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 15,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,971. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.41). On average, equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

