Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 449,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the quarter. Independence Realty Trust accounts for about 1.8% of Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 62.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 77,989 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 91,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,684. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 116.94, a P/E/G ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $19.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

