Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Buys Shares of 40,000 Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMGMU. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,491,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $994,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,479,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

OTCMKTS PMGMU traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,272. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

