Hess Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 8,306 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 907% compared to the average volume of 825 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Shares of HES stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.12 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.34. Hess has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,953.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,374 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,139,979 shares of company stock worth $83,451,364. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hess by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP lifted its stake in Hess by 5.9% in the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 234.7% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 502,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,535,000 after acquiring an additional 352,140 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 118,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 6.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

