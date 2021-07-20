HeroNode (HER) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One HeroNode coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. HeroNode has a total market cap of $153,035.51 and $51.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00045739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00012599 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $220.43 or 0.00743373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About HeroNode

HER is a coin. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

