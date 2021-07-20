HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:HDELY traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $16.49. 67,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,748. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.76. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

