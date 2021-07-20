HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $139.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Heico Corp's. products related to defense, space and other industrial markets like electronics and medical have not witnessed significant demand crunch owing to COVID-19 impact. The company's disciplined acquisition strategy has been also driving its overall performance, further supplementing organic growth. Notably, during fiscal 2020 HEICO Corp. successfully completed six acquisitions. As of Apr 30, 2021, it successfully completed one acquisition. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, its results of operations in the fiscal second quarter of 2021 were significantly affected by the pandemic, as the demand for the company's commercial aerospace products and services were negatively impacted. A comparative analysis of its trailing 12-month price/earnings ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HEI. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

Shares of HEICO stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.86. The company had a trading volume of 301,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,981. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.98, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.28. HEICO has a one year low of $93.33 and a one year high of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.32.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,048,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in HEICO by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HEICO by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

