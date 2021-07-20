Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

HTLD stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.64. 4,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HTLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

