Head-To-Head Contrast: Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) versus William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN)

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) and William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Greene County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of William Penn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Greene County Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Greene County Bancorp and William Penn Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greene County Bancorp $61.96 million 3.94 $18.73 million N/A N/A William Penn Bancorp $7.62 million 6.90 $1.38 million N/A N/A

Greene County Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than William Penn Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Greene County Bancorp and William Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greene County Bancorp 31.94% 15.61% 1.13% William Penn Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Greene County Bancorp and William Penn Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greene County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A William Penn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Greene County Bancorp beats William Penn Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans. It operates a network of 16 full-service banking offices located in the Hudson Valley of New York. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others. The company was founded on April 15, 2008 and is headquartered in Bristol, PA.

