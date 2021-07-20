HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. HDFC Bank has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.32.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

