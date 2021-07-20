HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.21 EPS

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare updated its FY21 guidance to $16.30-17.10 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $16.300-$17.100 EPS.

Shares of HCA traded up $31.31 on Tuesday, reaching $248.94. 212,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.93. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $221.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.86.

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $383,380.00. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $2,463,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,020,866.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,090 shares of company stock valued at $69,156,965 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

