Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Short Interest Down 36.5% in June

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the June 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HROW traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 181,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,345. The company has a market capitalization of $194.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Harrow Health has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.97.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 18.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Harrow Health will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HROW has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Harrow Health news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 11,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $93,699.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Harrow Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 65,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

