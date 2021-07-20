HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.05% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $769.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at $754,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

