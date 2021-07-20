Hanmi Financial (HAFC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. On average, analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $517.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

