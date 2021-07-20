Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Short Interest Update

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the June 15th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ HJLI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 103,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,368. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hancock Jaffe Laboratories news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 740,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $452,008.17. Also, Director Francis Duhay purchased 9,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $50,592.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,142.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,092 shares of company stock worth $88,942 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories by 1,326.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.

