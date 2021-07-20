Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 89.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,753 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 38,812 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after buying an additional 9,640,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $339,136,000 after purchasing an additional 887,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,513,923 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,179,000 after purchasing an additional 521,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $175,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,829 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

