Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 7,215 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 57.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,478,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after buying an additional 1,993,143 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 6.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,943,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,267,000 after buying an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 28.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after buying an additional 376,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 24.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after buying an additional 275,737 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains GP alerts:

NYSE PAGP opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.