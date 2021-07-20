Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 54,467 shares.The stock last traded at $106.87 and had previously closed at $106.24.

PAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.9241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth $65,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,885,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth $4,874,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,627,000 after buying an additional 46,421 shares during the period. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

